California Sikh Family Murder Case: Video Shows Family Of 4 Being Kidnapped At Gunpoint

A surveillance video of the Indian-origin Sikh family of four including an 8-month-old girl, who was mysteriously kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in central California was released on Wednesday by the Merced County sheriff.

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents, mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36), and uncle Amandeep Singh (39) were abducted from Merced County in Northern California two days ago. The family originally hailed from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India. All of the bodies were found together.

Suspect seen pulling out a gun on video

In the CCTV, the suspect was seen strolling near the family’s business and later talking to one of the family members. He is seen pulling out a gun and entering the business, officials said. He leads the Indian family with their hands tied behind their backs into Amandeep Singh’s pickup truck. He then headed to the trailer that was used for business and led Jasdeep Singh, who was carrying her baby in her arms, into the pickup truck. While nothing from the store was stolen, an ATM card of the victim was used in Atwater, about 9 miles (14 kilometres) north of Merced. The person of interest was taken into custody after all four Sikh family members, were retrieved dead.

Authorities in Central California's Merced County released a new video, Oct. 5, 2022. Credit: Merced County Sheriff's Office

Investigators, including crime lab technicians from the California Department of Justice, inspected the crime scene which is located 125 miles (200 kilometres) southeast of San Francisco in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Family member of a man named Jesus Manuel Salgado (48), from nearby Atwater, contacted the Sheriff’s office saying that the said man had admitted to them he was involved in the kidnapping, according to Warnke told KFSN-TV. He had tried to claim his own life before the police arrived to apprehend him. He has since been hospitalised.

Credit: Merced County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"There's a special place in hell for this guy," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke at the press conference. "There are no words to describe the anger I feel," he added.

Jesus Salgado, suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family at gunpoint in central California. Credit: AP

"We are devastated, we are shocked, we are dying every moment," a relative of the family said during a news conference. The final surveillance video image showed the truck leaving the business but the final location of the truck was unknown. "We don't know if there's prior history with the person of interest and the family," the sheriff reportedly revealed. Amandeep Singh's truck had been found on fire shortly before noon.