California Storms: 25mn Residents Kept Under Flood Watch; Governor Asks 'to Be Cautious'

Approximately 25 million people in California have been kept under a flood watch for the weekend as the state is expected to be hit by more deadly storms, reported BBC. At least 19 people have died and thousands have been asked to leave their homes due to the several waterways being flooded. Earlier in 2018, in Montecito, a mudslide killed 23 people, and currently dealing with the deadly California storm, many of them are afraid that it could happen again. Even though evacuation orders have been lifted from Montecito, residents of the area remain on edge. The risk of flooding and landslides is very real as so much part of the land has already saturated due to the storm.

The flashes of rain with gusty winds had started in the north and have been moving to the south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, said the National Weather Service. Last week, rains, strong winds and a violent storm had prompted fire officials to issue a "Leave Now!" notice for the entire community that included some of California's most famous residents such as Oprah Winfrey, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reported BBC. Montecito and adjacent areas have been recently ordered to evacuate on January 16.

Apart from Montecito, flood warnings have been issued for the northern region of San Francisco Bay, including Marin, Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties. To the South, with San Mateo and Santa Cruz, an evacuation order has also been issued for the people living in the Wilton area in semirural southeastern Sacramento County, reported Associated Press. During his visit to Montecito on January 13, Governor of California Gavin Newsom asked the residents to be cautious and follow the warning instructions issued by the Public safety officers.

“I know how fatigued you all are,” Just maintain a little more vigilance over the course of the next weekend,” said the Californian Governor, reported BBC

Taking to Twitter, Newsom wrote, "California — stay safe this weekend. Make the necessary preparations. Floods, landslides, and storms don’t care who you are or where you live — it’ll hit you just the same. Take this seriously."

Further, in another tweet, the Governor thanked US President Joe Biden for providing federal aid at such times of crisis. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, " Thank you, @POTUS for having the back of Californians as we continue to be impacted by intense winter storms. Serious winds and rain are still anticipated throughout the state. Stay safe and remain vigilant."

