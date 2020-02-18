California: Taxi Driver Saves 92-year-old Woman From $25,000 Scam

A California cab driver saved an elderly woman from a scam of $25,000. Rajbir Singh had picked up a 92-year-old woman in Roseville two weeks ago when after brief chatting the woman revealed that she has to withdraw money to settle a debt with the IRS. However, it was Singh who urged the lady to reconsider and even took a detour to a police station to help the passenger realise that it might be a scam.

Last week, the California Police Department even posted about the entire incident on their Facebook page and started off by saying “Great Citizen Award”. The police even honoured Singh with a $50 gift card because the taxi driver took out time to help a woman and raising an alarm for a scam. While talking to an international media outlet, the owner of Roseville cab called himself an “honest guy” and added that “these are old people and they need help”.

Singh convinced the 92-year-old

It was in their brief conversation when the woman told Singh that someone had called her and asked for the money. When Singh further counter-questioned if it was a family member, the 92-year-old grew silent. Further according to international reports, the woman also agreed to let Singh talk to the person who was scamming to be a person from the IRS.

When Singh talked on the phone and asked the person if he knew the woman, the answer made the cab driver sure that something was fishy. Because the woman had still not believed Singh, he “pleaded” with the woman to reconsider her actions and stop at the nearby police station and then let the officers talk to the lady. Singh had to wait a while before informing the police officer about the entire situation and then the 92-year-old finally believed when it was the person in the uniform telling her that she was being scammed.

According to the official Facebook post, the police said, “We love this story because several times throughout, Raj could have just taken his customer to her stop and not worried about her wellbeing. He took time from his day and had the great forethought to bring the almost-victim to the police station for an official response.”

