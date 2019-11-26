California Teenager's Prosthetic Legs Stolen, Putting A Halt To His Wrestling Career

The prosthetic legs of a teenager, Brett Winter who lives in California were stolen putting a halt to his wrestling career. He was supposed to lead his school team into the state championship. Winter, without his pair of prosthetic legs, will not be able to participate in the state championship.

Teenager's prosthetic legs stolen from gym closet

Brett Winter uses two prosthetic legs, as both his legs were amputated when he was eight months old. He uses them for wrestling. But recently his prosthetic legs were stolen from his gym closet at his high school in San Bernadino, because of which his future in wrestling is currently at stake.

Winter was born without tibia bones, and the doctors gave his mother a tough choice, to either get both his legs amputated or else he will be forever dependent on a wheelchair. His mother decided to get both his legs amputated and when he was only ten-months old, he received his first pair of prosthetic legs. Winter has different types of prosthetic legs which he uses to perform different tasks. The one he uses for wrestling has been stolen.

In an interview, he said that he tried practicing without his wrestling legs but experiences severe pain. He also said that out of all the sports that he is capable of playing, wrestling is one in which he can actually excel. The investigation is going on, the authorities found one of his legs but the second one is still missing. Winter told the international media that this year it was possibly his last chance to participate in all the state championships and also win them all, but unfortunately, his prosthetic legs were stolen.

However, the San Bernardino City Unified School District has said that they will provide Winter with a replacement for his stolen prosthetic legs in case they aren't recovered, however, the procedure of fitting takes time, and this would mean the new pair of prosthetic will arrive probably after the season is over.

