California: Thousands Of Dead Fish Wash Up Along Klamath River After Flash Floods

In a bizarre incident, tens of thousands of ‘dead fish’ have washed up along the Klamath River in the area of Happy Camp in northern California, the US this week. According to Craig Tucker, a policy advocate for the Karuk Tribe, this occurrence has been related to a dangerous convergence of flash flooding and the nearby McKinney Fire.

The inferno, which is considered to be this year’s largest wildfire in California, so far claimed the lives of at least four individuals. The blaze started on July 29 in the Klamath National Forest close to the Oregon border, CNN reported. Further, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Klamath River on August 2, Tuesday as a result of the severe thunderstorms and heavy rain that swept through the area this week.

In addition to this, officials issued a warning saying that regions that had been scorched by the wildfire were more vulnerable to floods and mudflows since there was less vegetation in those places to absorb the water.

Dead fish in California river

Referring to the phenomenon, the Karuk Tribe released a press statement explaining that their first findings indicate the "massive debris flows" that followed the flash floods in the regions affected by the fires, have led to the death of a significant number of fishes. According to the tribe, dead fish have been spotted up to 20 kilometres from the debris flow's origin.

Craig Tucker told CNN on Saturday, “We know the dissolved oxygen in the river plummeted two nights in a row as these pulses of mud hit the main stem of the river, so it is very clear to us that we had a high-intensity fire and then we had a flash flooding event kind of come behind the fire and it just rushed ash and debris and mud into the river".

"Virtually everything in the river died," he claimed, adding that they are unsure of the extent of the dead fish floating in the river as the place is still restricted due to the fire. In order to do an accurate evaluation, Tucker stated, "We are trying to work with the incident command for these wildfires." He stressed, "We see there are thousands of fish floating downstream, but we really are having a difficult time figuring out how bad it is," CNN reported.

