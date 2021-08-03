California To Pass A New Animal Welfare Law; 'bacon May Disappear' Becomes Top Takeaway

The California government is looking forward to passing a new animal welfare law that can affect the availability of bacon in the state. As reported by AP, in the new law, the California government has asked the poultry breeders to make more space for breeding pigs, eggs and veal calves. However, the government is yet to issue the formal legislature on the execution of the law.

Veal and egg producers optimistic

AP report mentions that the National veal and egg producers are optimistic they can meet the new standards, but only 4% of pig poultry farmers are confident that they can comply with the new rules. They want the courts to intervene or temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state so that the supply chain doesn’t suffer. The hog producers believe that they would need more time to execute new rules.

It is also speculated that California may lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa. Even the prices of pork products are expected to rise, owing to the low supply and higher demand. The producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.

This results from the efforts of the animal rights activists who have been fighting for it for years now. Animal welfare organizations for years have been pushing for more humane treatment of farm animals.

“With little time left to build new facilities, inseminate sows and process the offspring by January, it’s hard to see how the pork industry can adequately supply California, which consumes roughly 15% of all pork produced in the country,” Matt Sutton the public policy director for the California Restaurant Association said to AP. “We are very concerned about the potential supply impacts and therefore cost increases,” added Matt Sutton.

AP report mentions that the National Pork Producers Council has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for federal aid to help pay for retrofitting hog facilities around the nation to fill the gap. Hog farmers said they haven’t complied because of the cost and because California hasn’t yet issued formal regulations on how the new standards will be administered and enforced.

