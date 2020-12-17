California Turns Into COVID Epicenter With 53,711 new Cases, Surpasses UK & India

With more than 53,711 new coronavirus cases and nearly 400 deaths, the US state of California on December 16 turned into the epicenter of the pandemic. With confirmed cases exceeding New York, the first wave epicenter, and other countries such as Mexico, UK and India, the state shattered the single-day record as the hospitalizations reached a grim milestone and the ICUs were overwhelmed with COVID patients. Speaking at a press conference, California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “This is not something to be trifled with. Think about what the January number may look like if we continue [this way].” Hitting an all-time high, the COVID-19 cases in California reached the projections that were feared for the month of January in 2021. The state has a total of 21,481fatalities and 1,671,081 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

According to sources of US broadcaster ABC, at least two fatalities on average are reported every hour in California. A backlog of cases from the weekend jumped the count from the last week 35,468 by 16,256. California’s one of the largest counties, Los Angeles registered nearly 7,000 cases over the weekend. However, the county recorded estimated 14,000-plus cases overall within the last 24 hours. This reflects the grim milestone hit by Texas with 58,000 cases, but the count was spread across several days when it was tallied.

0.5 percent ICU capacity left

Meanwhile, California's caseload was added in the highest single daily count of virus infections ever recorded in 24 hours. The case count reflects 3 percent of the total confirmed cases which the state reported when the first wave hit the United States. The state also shattered the previous week’s daily record for coronavirus-related deaths at 293 and the rate of hospitalization surged to an alarming 6,500 hospitalizations within 2 weeks. Last Monday, California healthcare facilities reported 1.7 percent of ICU bed capacity left, this, however, shrank to only 0.5 percent as of December 16. “We have orders for 63 refrigerated units,” Governor Newsom said in a press conference, adding that he did not want to scare the Californians. “We just had to order 5,000 additional body bags and distribute them down to San Diego, L.A. County,” Newsom said addressing a press conference.

