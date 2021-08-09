California Wildfire: 'Dixie Fire' Becomes The Second Largest In The History Of California

The Dixie Fire in California has now become the second-largest wildfire in the country as it moves fast across the state. According to authorities, more than 8,500 firefighters continue to battle the major wildfire spread over thousands of acres.

Dixie Fire in California

According to an ANI report, the fire raging in Northern California is dubbed the Dixie Fire. The fire has till now covered 4,63,477 acres of land and destroyed everything in its path. It has been confirmed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Also, the fire has crossed the Mendocino Complex Fire, which had covered around 459,123 acres of land in the year 2018. The California fire is currently the second most disastrous wildfire in its history after the 2020 August Complex Fire which burned around 1,032,648 acres of land.

The massive fire started on July 13 and has become the largest in the country this year. It has burned around four counties in Northern California and caused massive destruction throughout the country. It has also damaged more than 400 buildings and destroyed a large area of natural habitat. No deaths have been reported till now. People are forced to evacuate the area, as thousands of firefighters are deployed for controlling the spread of the fire.

Earlier, the Dixie fire touched the position of the third-largest wildfire in the country as confirmed by the fire authorities.

California Wildfire

California has always witnessed serious fires burning thousands of land areas and forests causing severe damage to the country. According to Cal Fire, a total of 7 largest wildfires, including the Dixie fire has occurred since the year 2020. Furthermore, more than 6,000 wildfires have burned nearly 580,000 acres in California alone followed by severe drought conditions.

The Dixie fire has till now blackened over 504 square miles (1,305 square kilometres), an area larger than Los Angeles. The cause is still under investigation. But Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

(Image Credits: AP)