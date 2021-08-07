California Wildfire Engulfing Dixie Region Likely To Continue For Long: US Fire Officials

A 3-week-old wildfire that engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town has become the third-largest wildfire in the state's history, fire authorities said on Friday. The officials who have been involved in dousing the massive wildfire have told the Associated Press (AP) that the blaze would continue long as the area is filled with bone-dry vegetation. Also, the gusty wind is flowing with a speed of 64 kph further fuelling the fire, added the fire officials. “This is going to be a long firefight,” said Capt. Mitch Matlow, spokesperson of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"There are just no words to express the devastation"

US Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the Dixie's Greenville area where the wildfire has devastated a gas station, church, hotel and museum, in an emotional Facebook video, said, "We lost Greenville tonight. There are just no words." "We have over 5,000 firefighters on this fire from US Forest Service, CalFire and countless local agencies, thank you all for working to protect these towns. Despite huge nine bulldozer blade wide fire-lines and successful back burns that gave a lot of space, powerful wind gusts propelled the fire over them with spot fires landing between a half-mile and mile beyond the lines."

Luckily, no injuries were reported in the Dixie wildfire

However, no injuries or deaths were immediately reported, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office issued an urgent warning online to approximately 800 residents living in the town. "You are in imminent danger and you must leave now!" warned the Plumas County Sheriff's Office. According to state fire officials, more than 5,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties.

Shelton Douthit and his team at the Feather River Land Trust in Northern California have been working to restore the lush natural habitat and protect Indigenous artifacts around Lake Almanor. “This fire is so intense that I think we’re learning as a community, as a region, that this is not a normal fire. It’s a beast,” said Douthit, who is the trust’s executive director.

The blaze that broke out July 14 is the largest burning in California and had blackened over 504 square miles (1,305 square kilometres), an area larger than Los Angeles. The cause was under investigation. But Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)