California: Wildfire Started By Beekeeper's Beehive Smoker Burns 95 Acres In Hesperia

Amid record-breaking temperatures in the Southwest, a massive bush fire erupted in California's Hesperia on Monday. As of now, 70% of the fire was contained.

Amid record-breaking temperatures in the Southwest, a massive bush fire erupted in California's Hesperia on Monday. According to San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire has already destroyed 95 acres of the region and injured a person whose health condition is still not up to the mark. As per the California fire department, it had received a panic call on Monday afternoon and, subsequently, around 100 firefighters were dispatched to Highway-173 where the fire initially broke out. It said many properties such as homes, outbuildings, trailers, and barns were directly threatened by fire and added all were evacuated safely. Meanwhile, Fire Origin and Cause Investigation revealed that the fire was started by a beekeeper’s beehive smoker.

"Firefighters arrived and found an established fire that initially started south of the highway that had jumped the road and was burning north pushed by moderate wind conditions. Several acres were already involved as engine companies started hose lays," according to the statement. "Crews encountered heavy fuels with a moderate rate of fire spread pushed by winds. One ranch was directly threatened by fire. This property included homes, outbuildings, trailers, barns, as well as multiple fenced areas housing animals," it added. However, 70% of the fire has been contained.

California wildfire could affect the already soaring temperature

According to the fire department, fixed wing air tankers along with multiple helicopters have been supporting suppression efforts. "The fire was ultimately held to 95 acres. This multi-agency response was key to the quick containment of the fire," it said.
Notably, the deadly wildfire came at a time when the US state which is covered mainly by cliff-lined beaches, redwood forest, and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, has been witnessing a record-breaking heat wave. According to the country's weather department, the state is experiencing the biggest heat wave in the past 74 years. The weatherman said that the temperature could soar tremendously due to the California wildfire. It predicted that Tuesday's temperature could reach 104 degrees in San Antonio, 104 in El Paso and 95 in Dallas.

