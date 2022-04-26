California Woman Survives 6 Days On Snow And Yogurt In Dense Forest, Rescued

A California woman who was stranded in a bizarre situation for six days in a remote northern California wilderness, survived by rationing yogurt and eating snow. Earlier this month, the woman was trapped in a broken-down vehicle that was buried in the snow, survived on only a six-pack of yogurt, consuming snow, and taking shelter in the car.

The Lassen County Sheriff's Office has detailed the plight of the 52-year-old Sheena Gullett, in a Facebook post. On 14 April, Gullett and her friend Justin Lonich, 48, were traveling on dirt roads off Highway 44 to Little Valley, a tiny incorporated village, when their car was trapped in the snow. They slept in the car all night, and when they woke up the next morning, the battery was dead, as per a press release which has been posted on Facebook.

Further, both Sheena and Justin had started walking on Highway 44, however, Sheena began to lag behind because the bottoms of her boots had fallen off. Lonich kept marching ahead, and they ultimately split out. According to the release, he could not find Sheena because of the thick snow when he tried to find her.

On the other hand, Justin walked for nearly two days through the woods, building campfires along the route, until he reached Highway 44 on Sunday, April 17. He then caught a ride to Susanville, where he informed the Lassen County Sheriff's Office that Gullett was stuck in the woods.

According to the release, at first, it became difficult for the sheriff's office to narrow down the search zone, as Justin was unfamiliar with the region and the routes they were going on. In addition to this, when the weather seemed favorable, a search and rescue operation was launched on the ground as well as by air. As per authorities, Gullett witnessed a helicopter flying above days before she was recovered, but it missed her due to the dense vegetation.

Justin accompanied a Sheriff officer into the search area in the hopes of discovering more about where he and Sheena got buried in the snow. A sheriff's sergeant and two US Forest Service officers were also looking for Sheena in the search area. After many hours of searching, the Sheriff's sergeant found the car at 3 p.m. (local time). On April 20, a sheriff officer discovered the car, and Sheena Gullett was evacuated. She was very emotional but physically well, according to the sheriff's office, after eating a six-pack of yogurt over six days.