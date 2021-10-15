Last Updated:

California's Alisal Wildfire Continues To Burn; Santa Barbara Sees Unending Raging Fire

The 14,500-acre blaze in Santa Barbara County, California, continued to burn overnight on Wednesday, prompting California firefighters to scramble.

California Fire
1/10
Image: AP

Following a wildfire at Goleta in California on Wednesday, October 13, charred mailboxes lay on the burnt ground.

California Fire
2/10
Image: AP

The wind swirls embers from a wildfire-burnt tree in Goleta. The Alisal fire is just 5% contained, according to the US Forest Service.

California Fire
3/10
Image: AP

A helicopter pours water on the blaze. Heavy winds have been the principal constraint, limiting safe access to suppress the fire and limiting use of aircraft to engage in and support fire suppression.

California Fire
4/10
Image: AP

The Wildfire raging close to a residence. The Alisal Fire burnt over 22 square miles (57 square kilometres) in the Santa Ynez Mountains, west of Santa Barbara.

California Fire
5/10
Image: AP

A firefighter keeps watch while a wildfire burns. A wildfire burning over Southern California's coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural houses Wednesday, forcing the closure of a major highway.

California Fire
6/10
Image: AP

During sunset, a helicopter passes over smoke billowing from the wildfire. The fire-ravaged state is subjected to a new wave of dry winds, which increased the risk of flames.

California Fire
7/10
Image: AP

An air tanker pours retardant on a wildfire; the source of the fire, which started near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday afternoon, is still being investigated.

California Fire
8/10
Image: AP

As smoke rises from a wildfire, a firefighter watches from his fire engine. The area's air pollution has been rated harmful for sensitive groups by the air quality technology company IQAir.

California Fire
9/10
Image: AP

Roadside fire near railroad tracks off the US 101 highway is put out by firemen from County of Santa Barbara Fire Department. Pacific Gas & Electric issued public safety power shutoffs in 12 counties.

California Fire
10/10
Image: AP

An air tanker pours fire retardant on a raging wildfire. According to scientists, human activity, notably the use of fossil fuels, is warming the earth and altering weather patterns.

