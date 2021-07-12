California's Death Valley Become Hottest Place On Earth; Crosses 54 Degrees Celsius

As California reels under severe heatwaves, the temperature in the Death Valley has recorded an all-time high for a third day. A thermometer outside Furnace Creek Visitors Center in the heart of Death Valley has recorded 54-degrees Celcius, making it the hottest spot on the blue planet. However, denying the claims, a US National Park Service ranger said it typically measured higher than the official reading.

Tourists left their AC cars only to pose for pictures with the thermometer

Richard Rader of Scottsdale, a National Park Service ranger, who drove his bike for nearly 10 miles said that he just want to check the condition after driving a bike in the death valley. "I measured the temperature at mid-noon, it was around 178 degrees," said Scottsdale. Narrating his bike ride experience, he said a few tourists were seen on the road. All of them were driving an air-conditioned car. Some of them left their AC cars only to pose for pictures with the thermometer.

Meanwhile, the weatherman announced excessive heat warnings across much of the region. It cautioned the residents of California especially small children and the elderly, to avoid unnecessary stepping out of home as it causes hazardous health-related ailments for them.

California struggling to douse the largest wildfire of the year

The scorching heat, which extended across much of the Pacific Northwest, fueled major wildfires in Southern Oregon that threatened 1,200 homes and other structures. The largest wildfire of the year in California was raging near the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex Fire -- a combination of two lightning-caused blazes burning north of Lake Tahoe -- grew by a third Sunday to 134 square miles (348 kilometres). However, firefighters working in temperatures that topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) were able to gain some ground, doubling containment to 20 percent.

Late Saturday, flames jumped U.S. 395, which was closed near the small town of Doyle in California’s Lassen County. The lanes reopened Sunday, and officials urged motorists to use caution and keep moving along the key north-south route where flames were still active. "Do not stop and take pictures," said the fire’s Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle. "You are going to impede our operations if you stop and look at what’s going on."

(With input from agencies)