California's New Bill Aims To Outlaw Caste Discrimination In The State; Few Oppose Reform

California may become the first state in the United States to outlaw caste-based discrimination, which South Asian Americans believe is crucial to protect them from bias in areas such as housing, education, and the tech industry, where they hold significant positions.

On Wednesday, State Senator Aisha Wahab, who is the first Muslim and Afghan American to be elected to the state legislature, introduced a bill that would add caste as a protected category in California's anti-discrimination laws. Caste, which refers to a social system based on birth or descent that divides people into different groups, would be safeguarded under this proposed legislation.

Dalits, who occupy the lowest rung of the caste system, have been advocating for such legislation, as they claim to have faced discrimination in the United States, reported AP. However, such policies continue to be controversial and divisive.

Wahab said caste discrimination is “a social justice and civil rights issue.”

“People came to this country so they can be free and can pursue their American dream without any disruption to their lives,” Wahab said, adding that she heard about this form of discrimination growing up in Fremont, California, and living in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Critics of the legislation within the Indian American community argue that such policies could harm a community that already faces hate and discrimination, and that it could unfairly target Hindus and Indian Americans who are often associated with the caste system. However, there are other groups, such as Hindus for Human Rights and Hindus for Caste Equity, who are supporting the legislation.

According to a United Nations report in 2016, at least 250 million people around the world continue to experience caste-based discrimination, which is prevalent in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Pacific regions, and various diaspora communities. Caste systems can be found among Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Muslims, and Sikhs.

Wahab said she is “deeply sensitive to how minority religions and groups are depicted.”

“Caste goes beyond religion and nationality,” she said. “This legislation primarily protects millions who live in silence and have never had such protection because there is little understanding of this issue. This bill is about protecting people who are vulnerable.”

Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination

The Seattle City Council on February 21 added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first US. city to ban caste discrimination and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia.

Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. But the movement has been getting pushback from some Indian-Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community.

Tensions within the community were visible at Seattle City Hall on the day as a noisy hearing culminated with a 6-1 vote with a majority of the council agreeing that caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the US will have no protections.