California's Racial Discrimination Suit On Tesla Latest In List Of Accusations: Report

Tesla has often been accused of "unchecked rampant racial discrimination" against Black employees at flagship plants in the US. The electric car maker was slapped with a new lawsuit by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), alleging widespread harassment of black workers at its main Fremont factory. According to reports, the line workers at the plant were bullied by supervisors or found racial graffitis sprayed on factory walls.

The suit was filed in Alameda County court in California on February 9, which reported that black employees in the Fremont plant were subjected to racial slurs and assigned the most physically demanding jobs. DFEH proceeded with the suit after receiving hundreds of complaints from workers for being "racially segregated" at the workplace based on discipline, pay, assignments, and "promotion creating a hostile work environment", The Guardian quoted DFEH director, Kevin Kish, as saying.

"Tesla has continued to deflect and evade responsibility...While it claims to not tolerate racial harassment or discrimination at its factories, Tesla’s investigations of complaints are not compliant with the law," the litigation said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Racism allegation against Tesla 'not new'

Notably, this is not the first time the automated car manufacturer has faced allegations of racial discrimination in US-based facilities. In July 2021, former employee Melvin Berry filed a case in arbitration against Tesla. Berry had claimed that his supervisor referred to him using a racial slur, for which he demanded and recieved $1 million settlement. In October 2021, Owen Diaz filed a case against Tesla for racial harassment at Tesla's Fremont facility. The case went into trial and he recieved $137 million in damages.

However, a lawsuit filed by a government agency might have a wider implication, experts suggest. "When a single worker sues Tesla, the company may be motivated to sweep the allegations under the rug. But here, the potential for actual, systemic change is much greater," said Veena Dubal, Labor Law professor at the University of California, Hastings College of Law.

Tesla refutes lawsuit claims as 'misguided'

In a public blog post put out by Tesla called the litigation "misguided". Adding details, it said the suit focuses on misconduct that took place between 2015 and 2019. The company also claimed it does not tolerate harassment and has disciplined and fired workers engaged in such incidents.

“A narrative spun by the DFEH and a handful of plaintiff firms to generate publicity is not factual proof,” Tesla said.

Image: AP/Unsplash (representative)