Calls About Active Shooter In Schools Of US' Pittsburgh Area Believe To Be Hoax Calls

Numerous reports of active shooters at various schools in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday prompted a substantial response from police and first responders, despite no concrete evidence of any actual threat emerging by late morning. According to Amie Downs, a spokesperson for Allegheny County, multiple calls were made to the 9-1-1 emergency service, claiming that there were active shooters at three separate schools in the county, with similar reports coming from outside the area as well. Although law enforcement is investigating each claim, they believe the reports to be false, and no active shooters or injuries have been discovered so far. However, officials have committed to thoroughly examining each report, as per a report from Pittsburg Post Gazette.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials announced on Twitter that the situation was resolved at Central and Oakland Catholic high schools, where reports of an active shooter had surfaced just before 10 a.m. As police locked down the two Oakland schools, parents of students were directed to gather at the Oakland Quad Cathedral of Learning. Meanwhile, other schools across the region also received phone calls suggesting the presence of an active shooter. Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier revealed that Hopewell Junior and Senior High Schools were under full lockdown as of 10:30 a.m., following reports of an active shooter.

No sign of casualties as of now

According to Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier, at this point there is "no confirmation of any shots fired or any injuries or casualties". Pennsylvania State Police has stated that Westmoreland County's Laurel Highlands High School also received a phone call about an active shooter, which was apparently generated by a computer, rather than a human. Moreover, high schools across Eastern Pennsylvania also reported receiving similar calls, according to Lehigh Valley Live. These incidents seemed to be part of a coordinated nationwide hoax, as dozens of schools in Massachusetts were also became victims of similar false reports on Tuesday, as reported by Boston.com.