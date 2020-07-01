Calls For Reparation In US Due To Racial Discrimination Grows Following BLM Movement

Calls for reparations for Black Americans has increased post the Black Lives Matter movement triggered by the death of George Floyd in May. The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) will be meeting on Wednesday to review strategy and will decide on the future course of action.

Reparation policy

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the main sponsor of the bill, said that her Bill has gotten more attention post-May and she is hoping to use the momentum pass the Bill. "We now have an opportunity, through H.R. 40, to have the highest level of discussion about systemic racism and race. And we are able to do it in a manner that is bringing people together; that acknowledges that Black Lives Matter and acknowledges that there has to be a response. There is no better time for H.R. 40 to be part of the national dialogue, and part of the national legislative response," she said on Tuesday.

Lee's proposal does not call for direct payment for those affected by slavery, but it looks for a Commission to study discrimination and recommend policies to deal with the same.

Lee has also proposed to make Juneteenth a national holiday and in a statement, last month had said that it "celebrates African American freedom while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures." The term Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and nineteenth. The holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day. Celebrations include parades, concerts, and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation. Forty-six states and the District of Columbia recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday or day of recognition, like Flag Day. Countries like South Korea, Ghana, Israel, Taiwan, France, and the U.S. territory of Guam have held or now hold Juneteenth celebrations.

[Thread] Yesterday, I introduced H.R. 7232 the #Juneteenth National Independence Day Act to create a federal holiday that recognizes the true ending of slavery all over America and to celebrate and commemorate the contributions of African American slaves...1/10 pic.twitter.com/YzcSicnPFg — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 19, 2020

The day has not been declared as a holiday by the US Federal government, but the cries for declaring it so are growing this year, triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The incident triggered protests, some violent, across the north American country earlier this month.

