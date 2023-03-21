Camera Lost 13 Years Ago In Colorado River Found With Nostalgic Pictures Intact

A digital camera containing a trove of old pictures was recovered from a river in Colorado after more than a decade of being underwater. According to news outlet UPI, the discovery was made by a local angler who embarked on a fishing trip in the Animas River. During the activity, Spencer Greiner ended up finding the camera laying at the bottom of the shallow water body.

In a conversation with local news outlet KDVR-TV, Greiner narrated the experience and revealed that he did not initially think that the years-old camera would contain anything. "I was walking along and saw it sticking out of the sand. It was in rough shape, so I really didn't have any hopes of getting anything off of it, I was just planning to throw it away, and then curiosity got the best of me, and I had to see what was on it," he said.

The angler said that when he tried to open the memory card section of the camera, water poured out of it, indicating that the device will likely not work. "I was like, Yeah, this is probably not going to work at all. But I plugged it into the computer, and it read immediately and I was like, Oh cool, let's see what sort of treasures we're going to find on this memory card," he said. But after finally managing to go through the contents of the camera, Greiner landed upon years-old memories.

Social media helps find owner of the camera

Some pictures found on the device displayed a tubing trip, a wedding, and a bachelorette party. He then shared the images on Facebook, which quickly went viral and drew attention from people who spotted themselves in them. It was later found that the camera belonged to Coral Amayi, who lost it during a trip in 2010.

"I had gotten tossed from my tube at Smelter Rapid. And I came back up, got my tube, and my camera was missing," she said in a lengthy post on Facebook. "Hats off to OM System and their Olympus Stylus 790W. The camera was unusable but it was tough enough to keep the SD card intact," she added.