Campaigns Swarm Kamal Harris Donors After She Exits The 2020 Presidential Race

US Senator Kamala Harris' exit from the Democratic presidential race has left her former rivals competing for potential donors. The Presidential race contenders are moving fast to improve their campaigns’ fortunes by winning over Harris' donors after she pulled the plug on her campaign.

Donors said former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are working to meet with her supporters. Harris' decision to step out from the campaign prompted an outpouring from supporters who lamented that the exit of the third black woman to ever run for president is not a good sign.

Presidential campaigns are not easy: Steve Westly

Silicon Valley donor Steve Westly said that presidential campaigns are not an easy thing. He added that it is a race and it’s about moving as quickly as one can. He added that Kamala has a lot of strength in California and they are going to go after as many people as they can. He said that they might not get all of them but believe they will get the majority.

Biden is set to visit California next week for a series of fundraisers in Los Angeles and the Bay Area. His campaign is encouraging Harris donors to attend and donate funds before the year’s end. The once-promising Democratic candidate Kamala Harris who was contending for the upcoming US Presidential elections backed off from her election campaign after the California senator failed to raise sufficient funds for her campaign.

After her withdrawal, US President Trump tweeted that she will be missed to which Harris replied that she will face Trump at the trial instead.

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Kamala Harris withdraws from Presidential elections

Kamala Harris pulled the plug on her election campaign on December 3 owing to a lack of funds. After her withdrawal from the 2020 Presidential race leaves behind 15 other candidates who will fight among themselves for the Democratic nomination.

