Canada: Man Goes On Shooting Spree, Kills Several Homeless People In Langley

In a shocking incident, a man reportedly went on a shooting spree killing a number of homeless people in Canada's Langley city. According to media reports, the incident took place on Monday morning at around 6:20 am (local time) when the residents in the Lower Mainland received an emergency alert on their mobile phones. The people were alerted about the incident and instructed to remain away from the site where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated that they have taken one suspect into custody. They also claimed that most of the shootings took place in Langley's downtown, while there has been one report of a shooting in the nearby Langley Township as well.

“Multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core in the city of Langley with 1 incident in Langley township involving transient victims,” read the alert sent on the city's residents' mobile phones.

Just got this on our phones pic.twitter.com/ZR0I6mQ7so — ਕੁਲਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ Kulpreet Singh (@kulpreetsingh) July 25, 2022

Police seal the area

Following the incident, the local police sealed a significant portion of 200th Street, a major route through the centre of the city. Further, the police stated that they are trying to ascertain if the man is the only suspect or there were more people involved in the massacre, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Indian-origin man shot dead in Toronto nightclub

The latest incident comes after a Punjab-origin man was shot dead in a King Street nightclub on July 17. According to reports, the deceased was identified as 26-year-old Pardeep Brar, who was a resident of Brampton of Toronto. The gunfire reportedly rang out at EFS Social Club at 647 King Street West near Bathurst Street in Toronto. Following the incident, Brar was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP/Representative