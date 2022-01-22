Canada PM Trudeau Vows Action Against People-smuggling After Indians' Death On US Border

Following the death of an Indian family of four, including an infant, due to the exposure to extreme cold weather along the US-Canada border, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau affirmed the authorities are 'working very closely' with the United States to prevent people-smuggling. Deeming the mishap as a 'mind blowing' tragedy, Trudeau stated that the Canadian government is doing everything they can to prevent victims of human trafficking.

"It was an absolutely mind-blowing story. It's so tragic to see a family die like that, victims of human traffickers and of people who took advantage of their desire to build a better life," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

The brutal death of Indian family at Canada-US border

The statement holds relevance as an Indian family of four Indians, including a baby, succumbed to exposure to extreme cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with America. While the Canadian Prime Minister drew parallels of the incident with crossing the border in illicit ways, Canadian officials have said that the concerned family's movement was unusual as illegal migrants usually take the route into Canada from America instead of the other way round, as reported.

This is why we are doing all we can to discourage people from crossing the border in an irregular or illicit manner. We know there are great risks in doing so, the PM said.

Investigation underway; several arrests made

Canadian authorities have arrested a few persons. Moreover, as the investigation is underway, the authorities have reportedly arrested seven other Indians who are illegally present in the United States. A complaint has also been filed on Thursday in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota against 47-year-old US citizen Steve Shand.

Shand has been charged with human smuggling and is said to be responsible for the "smuggler of undocumented foreign nationals". He was arrested near the US - Canada border on January 19 for transporting two Indian nationals, who were illegally present in the US. They have been identified as SP' and YP' in the complaint. Moreover, five other Indians who were illegally present in the US were also identified and arrested around the time of Shand's arrest.

Indian External Affairs Minister sought response

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, "Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant, have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation."

Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2022

