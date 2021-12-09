Canada: Talking Christmas Tree In Mic Mac Mall Steals The Show After 15 Years; See Pics

People across the world get excited about Christmas and some of the people also keep a christmas tree in their house. The christmas tree is decorated with gifts, chocolates and many other things. However, a Christmas tree in Canadian Mall seems extra special and has attracted people.

Christmas tree in Mic Mac Mall

This Christmas tree in Mic Mac Mall is not only decorated with gifts, but it also talks. The Christmas tree in Mic Mac Mall in Nova Scotia, Canada, has been kept on display and is around 15 metres long, reported CBC News. The tree with a clown's face speaks to people who come near it. The tree has been kept on display after a 15-year gap and the Mic Mac Mall talking tree has a very own personal Twitter account. The tree has caught the attention of people visiting the mall and also the social media users.

Twitter account of Talking Christmas tree

The Twitter account of the talking tree in Canada goes by the name, "Woody The Talking Christmas Tree". The Twitter bio for the talking tree account reads, "Twitter account for chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls."

The account has 6485 followers. People visiting the mall also shared their pictures with the talking tree. Some of the netizens recalled their memories with the tree. The talking tree Twitter account also responds to the pictures of social media users. One user wrote, "My dad (Santa) with @WoodyXmasTree back in 1984. Dad played Santa at @micmacmall for about 13 years; until 1991 or 1992 I believe."

While sharing another picture, a user wrote, "I finally made it out to see you again, after all these years!"

Thank you @WoodyXmasTree for singing happy birthday to my nephew Jaxon tonight! He was SO happy afterwards and kept saying everyone clapped LOL you made his night 🥰 BEST TREE EVER! pic.twitter.com/MCrBPsttSr — skerrysissy (@Sissyskerry) December 5, 2021

@WoodyXmasTree my daughter and her friends visited you this evening. This is her first time talking with you and second time seeing you.



She still thinks you’re creepy even though she knows how much I love you! 🎄♥️ pic.twitter.com/wYy3SvsULi — Sandrella Mohanna (@moonmistsparrow) December 6, 2021

@WoodyXmasTree I finally made it out to see you again, after all these years! pic.twitter.com/npZ7bXXDsZ — Lor Savard (@uncutetomboy) December 2, 2021

WOW– what a cool piece of history! Thanks for sharing 🎄 https://t.co/XEUqYpZXRa — Mic Mac Mall (@micmacmall) November 22, 2021

Image: Twitter/@uncutetomboy