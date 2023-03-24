Canada-US Reach A Deal On Asylum Agreement, Says Report

After years of discussions, the United States and Canada have reached a deal on changes to their asylum agreement that will impose restrictions on certain migrants seeking protection in Canada, according to two Canadian officials who spoke with CNN. This marks a significant shift in Canada's approach to accepting asylum seekers. The urgency for these talks was intensified by a surge in the number of people crossing into Canada from the US, with some believed to have initially crossed the southern US border. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to formally announce the modifications to the agreement before Biden's departure back to the US, according to one Canadian official. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced criticism at home over the growing number of migrants crossing Roxham Road, a remote street that links Champlain, New York, with Hemmingford, Quebec.

The "Safe Third Country Agreement," signed in 2002, applies to individuals who have passed through a country where they could have made an asylum claim, as the name suggests. It is in effect at official ports of entry, and those entering through a land port of entry may be deemed ineligible to make a claim and returned to the US. However, Roxham Road is not an official crossing, meaning that those who cross there can still seek asylum in Canada, even if they passed through the US. According to experts, the agreement did not initially include crossings between ports of entry due to limitations on information sharing, prompting Canada to seek to closure of the loophole now that such limitations have been reduced.

Trudeau acknowledges that a deal was in the works

Speaking to CNN's Paula Newton on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that a deal was in the works, stating that "there's a lot of work being done," and expressing hope that an announcement would be made to assure both Canadians and Americans that migration is being taken seriously. Trudeau also suggested that Canada was open to doing more to address the issue, including potentially taking in migrants directly from the US. "We're a country that has been built by the United States and have been welcoming people from around the world," he said.