Canada's FM Suggests A 'game Plan' If US Sees 'authoritarian Shift' After 2024 Election

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that Ottawa has a “game plan” if the United States takes an “authoritarian shift” in the highly anticipated 2024 US presidential elections. The Canadian diplomat stated that the Trudeau administration is working on scenarios about how to respond if a far-right leader assumes the office of the president of the United States, Global News reported. Without elaborating further, Joly emphasised that the US possibly shifting to the right can be a “difficult situation” for Canada. In the past, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former US President Donald Trump had tense relations with each other.

“In general, there is our game plan, precisely to be able to manage what could be a rather difficult situation,” Joly said during an interview with a Montreal radio station on Wednesday. “I will work with my colleagues and with the mayors, the provincial premiers, with the business community, with the unions, with everyone in the country, so that we are ready regardless of the election outcome,” she added.

Joly admitted that under the Trump administration, the long-established trade relations in crucial sectors remained “limited”. The Trudeau administration keeps a watch as the business-mogul-turned politician is once again running for the White House despite the plethora of indictments hurled against him.

Canada could face prospects of political refugee

Following Joly’s remarks, the national-security professor from the University of Ottawa, Thomas Juneau, pointed out the extreme rise in “global volatility” and insisted that if the United States takes an “authoritarian shift”, Canada can face the prospect of political refugees and economic protectionism, Global News reported. “What would have been extremely far-fetched scenarios maybe 10 years ago, today are not impossible anymore,” he said. “If an increasingly authoritarian US is increasingly unilateral and dismissive of traditional alliances like NATO or arrangements like Norad, how does that damage our security?” Juneau asked.

In the past, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed their support for the “Freedom Convoy protests” that erupted in Canada in 2022. The protests involved a series of demonstrations and blockades in Canada against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Last year, DeSantis tweeted that Florida would investigate GoFundMe after the fundraising platform said it was removing the fundraiser related to the convoy protests. “It is a fraud for @gofundme to commandeer $9M in donations sent to support truckers and give it to causes of their own choosing. I will work with @AGAshleyMoody to investigate these deceptive practices — these donors should be given a refund,” the Florida governor wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Hence, Canada is expected to keep a close eye on DeSantis' bid for the White House.