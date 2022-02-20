In order to end the more than three weeks protest in Canada, hundreds of police cops swept through Ottawa to take control of the streets. The truckers have been protested against the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and other measures introduced by the government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The police arrested or drove out demonstrators and started towing away their trucks, according to AP. Police cleared streets in front of Parliament Hill as protesters dispersed from the spot.

Interim Police Chief Steve Bell informed that police had been brought in from across the country to help in the clearance operation, according to AP. Bell added police arrested 170 people on Friday and Saturday and investigations have been launched as weapons have been seized. He insisted that some smaller protests continued and stressed that "unlawful operation is over." Furthermore, he asserted that they will continue their efforts until the work is complete. Addressing a press briefing, Steve Bell announced that they will not be leaving until "you have your streets back."

Protesters remain 'aggressive & assaultive': Police

Furthermore, he warned that protesters who will not leave the streets will be facing “financial sanctions and criminal charges.” Even though some of the protesters vowed to stay on Ottawa's streets, however, one protest organizer announced that they have decided to "peacefully withdraw," AP reported. After the police reached the streets, protesters dispersed from the street in front of Parliament Hill. Police has revealed that protesters remained “aggressive and assaultive” and police officials used pepper spray to protect themselves. Authorities even closed a bridge from Quebec to Ottawa to prevent a further influx of protesters.

Protest organizers order truckers to move away from Parliament Hill

Protest organizers in a statement on Saturday ordered truckers to move away from Parliament Hill and called the police’s actions “abuses of power.” Ottawa Police in a tweet announced that all vehicles on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway have left or have been towed and the road is being cleaned. Furthermore, police insisted that they know the events in Ottawa are "upsetting" and advised people to stop calling critical emergency and operational phone lines to "express displeasure about the police action to remove an unlawful assembly downtown." The police in the tweet informed that 170 people have been arrested and over 50 vehicles have been towed. The protests in Ottawa erupted in January after people took to the streets and parked their trucks against the government's COVID vaccine and other measures.

This morning, 87 vehicles were on Kent St. All trucks south of Queen Street have left.



Vehicles removed from the secure zone since yesterday: 46

Arrests: 170

Licence plates seized: 22

Total towed vehicles: 53 #ottawa #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 19, 2022

Protesters were assaulting officers with weapons warranting the deployment of mid range impact weapons (ARWEN) to stop the violent actions of the protesters. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 20, 2022

DEMONSTRATORS: You must leave. As night falls, it is unsafe to stay. Get out of the cold and cease further unlawful activity. Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested. #ottawa #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 20, 2022

We know the events in #Ottawa are upsetting. Still, we’re asking people to stop calling critical emergency and operational phone lines to express displeasure about the police action to remove an unlawful assembly downtown. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 19, 2022

All vehicles on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway have left or have been towed. The road is being cleaned.



Tous les véhicules sur la promenade Sir John A. Macdonald sont partis ou ont été remorqués. Il ne reste qu'à nettoyer la rue. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 19, 2022

Inputs from AP

Image: AP