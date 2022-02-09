Canadian Truckers Fighting COVID Vax Mandate Block Busiest Int'l Crossing In North America

As the truckers continue to hold protests against Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and other restrictions in Ottawa, the traffic has been disrupted at the busiest border crossing in North America. The truckers blocked the Ambassador Bridge which connects the cities of Detroit and Windsor late Monday, causing traffic disruption, The Guardian reported. The demonstration in Canada continues even despite repeated calls of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an end to the protest.

While the entry to Canada remains closed, the US-bound traffic has also slowed down due to the trucks blocking the way. Around 8,000 trucks normally cross the bridge, used for 27% of trade between Canada and the US. Protesters have also started targeting another border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, as per the Guardian report. Furthermore, Ottawa continues to remain affected by hundreds of vehicles from the Freedom Convoy. In order to find a resolution to the crisis, protest's organisers have called for a meeting with the lawmakers without the presence of Trudeau.

Transport Minister raises concern over economic impact of protests

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has expressed concern over the economic effects of protests after the border crossing between the US and Canada has been partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates. Alghabra highlighted that the blockades could result in affecting the economy and supply chains and insisted that he has already started hearing them from automakers and food grocers, according to AP. The truckers have parked trucks to halt the traffic in Canada's capital city for more than 10 days and have stressed that they would not leave until all the restrictions have been lifted.

Trudeau asserts protest 'has to stop'

PM Trudeau on February 8 said that the truckers' protests in Ottawa against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate “has to stop”, citing the impact of demonstrations on the economy and residents. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Trudeau asserted that people have the right to disagree with the government and protest, however, they do not have the "right to blockade the economy, or our democracy" and the daily lives of people. In another tweet, he informed that hundreds of RCMP officers have been mobilised to support the Ottawa police.

Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We’ll always protect that right. But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 8, 2022

(Image: AP)