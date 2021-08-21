Can't Guarantee 'final Outcome' Of 'dangerous' Kabul Evacuation: US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on August 20 said that a large evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan is a risky operation and he cannot guarantee the final outcome. Facing a torrent of criticism for his handling of the US troop withdrawal, Biden said that the United States is in close contact with the Taliban to gain access to the Kabul airport for US-aligned Afghan citizens. In remarks in the White House East Room, the President pledged that every American who wanted to would be evacuated from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, with about 13,000 having been brought home so far.

Biden said, “This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history and the only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America”.

“We’re going to do everything, everything that we can, to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States," Biden said, adding that the US government would bring home every American who wants to leave.

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the evacuation of American citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans. https://t.co/1YZRbu3Znj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 20, 2021

Biden informed that the US forces have already airlifted 13,000 people out of the war-torn country since August 14, and 18,000 since July, with thousands more evacuated on private charter flights “facilitated by the US government”. According to the Pentagon, 22,000 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) candidates would be transferred to the US and accommodate at three military sites. US officials have recognised, however, that this amount may climb and relief organisations and some politicians have called for it to be significantly raised.

“Make no mistake, this evacuation mission is dangerous. It involves risks to our armed forces and it's being conducted under difficult circumstances. I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or that it will be without risk of loss. But as commander in chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary,” Biden said.

Biden says crisis was imminent

Further, the US President dismissed criticism that his administration misjudged the speed with which the Taliban would take over Afghanistan and he was slow to start evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies of the 20-year long US presence there. He said that the US troops at the Kabul airport providing security for the evacuation could stay longer if necessary. Biden is counting on cooperation from the Taliban, which ousted the Kabul government a week ago as US forces withdrew, plunging Biden into his biggest foreign policy crisis.

He said that the troop withdrawal was part of the agreement that Trump had made a year ago. Secondly, Biden emphasized that the Taliban was taking large swaths of countryside, both north and south. Therefore, staying back would directly imply increasing the number of troops. Lastly, he explained that the crisis was inevitable. “There was no way in which you could have gotten out without seeing what you are seeing today," he said.

