Capitol Hill Attack, Voter Fraud Claims 'threaten Legacy' Of Admin: US Health Secretary

The US health secretary, Alex Azar in a formal resignation letter warned Donald Trump that the attack on the Capitol by his supporters last week threatened to ‘tarnish the legacies’ of the entire administration. In the two-page letter, dated January 12 and shared on Twitter on January 16, Azar urged the outgoing US President to back a peaceful transfer of power as Inauguration Day on January 20 nears with law enforcement gearing up for potential violence. Azar catalogued what according to him were accomplishments of his administration, but expressed concern that US Capitol attack along with Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud could harm the ‘historic legacies of this administration’.

Azar wrote, “Unfortunately, the actions and rhetoric following the election, especially during this past week, threaten to tarnish these and other historic legacies of this Administration. The attacks on the Capitol were an assault on our democracy and on the tradition of peaceful transitions of power that the United States of America first brought to the world.”

“I implore you to continue to condemn unequivocally any form of violence, to demand that no one attempt to disrupt the inaugural activities in Washington or elsewhere and to continue to support unreservedly the peaceful and orderly transition of power on January 20, 2021,” he added.

Contrary to the @CNN chyron, I am still here serving the American people at HHS. I believe it is my duty to help ensure a smooth transition to President-elect Biden’s team during the pandemic and will remain as Secretary through January 20. pic.twitter.com/zXe1y2om1k — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) January 16, 2021

Azar to be HHS Secretary until Jan 20

Azar also explained that he plans on staying in his role as the human health secretary until January 20 when the President-elect Joe Biden’s administration takes over the responsibility. However, Azar is not the first member of the Trump administration to issue a stringent statement over US Capitol riot where pro-Trump protesters stormed inside one of the most secure buildings in the United States, broke windows, slammed doors and destroyed property. At least five people also died in the incident with FBI opening over 170 case files and at least 70 people being charged.

Prior to Azar, Trump’s education secretary Betsy DeVos resigned after the Capitol siege. In a letter, she blamed Donald Trump’s “rhetoric” for “the mess caused by violent protestors overrunning the US Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business”. Further, Trump’s transportation secretary, Elaine Chao also stepped down calling the riot “traumatic and entirely avoidable”.

