Capitol Riot Anniversary: Five Things To Know About Rioters, Violence And Criminal Cases

It has been a year since the supporters of former US President Donald Trump violently ransacked the Capitol and tried to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. The mob had shattered windows, assaulted understaffed police forces and sent lawmakers and aides running away in fear to save their lives. Since the incident took place, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people related to the horrifying attack.

Now, as one-year anniversary of the riots in 2021 will be marked on Thursday, here are some of the main takeaways from the criminal cases, leaving Americans divided over how to refer those involved in the January 6 riot.

Majority of rioters relatively young

According to NPR’s database, the rioters who ransacked the Capitol building were relatively young, in contrast to a narrative that many of them were “boomers”. At least 134 people who have been charged are under the age of 30 and three-quarters under the age of 55. The media outlet revealed that the youngest “baby boomers” are now 57.

It was also revealed that the alleged rioters came to Washington DC on January 6 from all over the United States. Those facing charges hail from nearly 46 states. So far, no rioters have been charged from Nebraska, North Dakota, Vermont or Wyoming. But people from California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas account for over 40% of the rioters charged, NPR said.

Those charged are accused of physical violence

The horrifying Capitol attack had left more than 140 police officers with injuries. In later months, as the Department of Justice released more and more videos of the attack, additional charges were filed against rioters. According to NPR survey, prosecutors have charged over 187 people with committing violence, such as assaults on law enforcement officers or members of the media present that day.

Even though pro-Trump commentators and politicians had asserted that the rioters were “unarmed”, the police officers who testified to Congress in the following months said that they were subjected to a “medieval battle”. One unnamed police officer told the COngress that objects thrown at him varied in size, shape and consistency. He said that he was sprayed with bear spray at least 6-8 times while tussling with rioters who were trying to use the bike racks against the forces as weapons.

Another officer also revealed that he was shocked with a Taser several times, leading to a heart attack. The rioters had allegedly also threatened to take officers’ guns and shoot them. Moreover, prosecutors cited evidence that some defendants brought firearms to the Capitol grounds. Meanwhile, judges have made clear that they are treating allegations of violence against police as among the most serious stemming from the riot.

Majority of rioters found to have military or police backgrounds

Weeks after the violent riot, it was reported that people facing charges appeared to have US military histories. Now, the NPR survey has revealed that around 13% of those facing charges have military or law enforcement backgrounds. The media outlet said that those facing charges served in nearly every branch of the military, including the Marine Corps, Air Force, Nany and National Guard. The accused also involve current and former police officers from police departments serving places such as Houston and New York City.

US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby called the riot "a wake-up call" and the prevalence of extremist views among current and former service members "not an insignificant problem”.

Dozens of rioters in jail awaiting trial

Most of the rioters are awaiting the resolution of their cases at home, however, at least 76 people are being held in pretrial detention. Several rioters have been charged with more serious crimes, like assault and conspiracy. They have been held in detention for months and out of them, some have been in jail for nearly a year now.

So far, 74 sentences have been handed down

According to reports, judges have handed down sentences in 74 cases so far, and those sentences have varied widely depending on the defendants’ actions, criminal history and whether they expressed remorse for their crimes. Nearly 55% of the people who have been sentenced received no time behind bars. Many of the defendants who have pleaded guilty at this stage admitted to lower-level crimes.

Some of the rioters have been handed down the most lenient sentences, which include no jail or just two months of probation. Some of them have also been handed down the toughest sentence - more than five years in prison. The judges have frequently acknowledged the “unprecedented” circumstances of an attack on the country’s transfer of power. Now, even after a whole year, the FBI agents continue to work on cases and hunt January 6 suspects. The first trials of Capitol riot defendants are set to begin this year.

