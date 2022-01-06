Capitol Riot Anniversary: Jan 6 Insurrection, The Aftermath And Growing Polarisation In US

A year since the deadly insurrection on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021 when the far-right mob unleashed violence and ransacked the government premises located out of Washington DC, the federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 Americans for making attempts at halting the democratic electoral process and for crimes.

But the riots have eroded the trust of the millions of Americans, who, to date, fail to justify the event. Many now see the insurrection as exceedingly "threatening" for democracy and there is now an ever-widening gap and divide between the leftists and Right-wing population that still refuses to acknowledge the cataclysmic event.

A WaPo report claims that shaken by the memory of the event, and due to the diminishing sense of security and pride for their jobs, many staff members and police officers at the Capitol resigned from their jobs. And the think tanks believe that the Western democracy is at risk of democratic collapse, and Jan. 6 riots were a pivot to driving American democracy to that tipping point.

Then President Donald Trump and his Republican allies’ so-called ‘war’ on the legitimacy of America’s democratic process, and the claim that the 2021 election was stolen and rigged, has mounted several conspiracy theories that diminish the faith of America’s own citizens in the electoral systems and their sense of safety in the Capitol. A house staffer stepped down after awakening one night and thinking that far-right alt-group 'Proud Boys' amassed outside his apartment door. A police officer was agitated by the frantic voices from the day, “I’ve got an officer down!” an insurrectionist yelled. Many have chronicled the trauma, as the rioting and an invading mob of Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters stormed the building that day—a year ago.

Fencing is placed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building last year. Lawmakers from both parties have criticized Capitol Police's response to the security breach. [Credit: AP]

NPR reports that Americans so intensely questioned their own democratic electoral process, they came to the nation's capital on Jan. 6 from all over the United States to stop the certification of the US President Joe Biden. "They travelled to Washington, DC by bus, plane, train, and car, some travelling thousands of miles to get there," the agency reported. The rioters were from all over the country, from at least 46 total states, plus the District of Columbia. But no rioters were from Nebraska, North Dakota, Vermont, or Wyoming, it said.

California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas account for more than 40% of the rioters charged for the insurrection. They are teachers, Marines, former State Department officials, CEO of a marketing firm, and actor who appeared on the television show Friday Night Lights, and several others from all walks of life. At least three people were affiliated with the Oath Keepers, a United States paramilitary group, AP’s review of the court documents and other information found.

Ever-widening polarisation: Can it be resolved?

These political divisions in America over the fairness of the elections "are rooted in an extreme level of political polarisation that has divided our society into mutually distrustful ‘us versus them’ camps", Jennifer McCoy, a political scientist at Georgia State University, tells Vox. She coined a term for this: “pernicious polarisation.” “Democracies have a hard time depolarizing once they’ve reached this level,” McCoy told Vox’s reporter as she analysed what’s changed a year after. “I am extremely worried,” she said in her interview. “Where does our deeply fractured country go from here?” she glaringly asked.

Russian media RT, meanwhile, quoted experts as analysing that we may be now living in an age “when American dominance is coming to an end.” US’ security guarantees “are losing credibility,” the paper reported, citing expert opinion. Chinese state media said that “The US now is no longer capable of dominating the world due to its internal systemic festering,” declaring the end of US’ ‘global hegemony.’ China, a staunch critic of Trump, who openly challenged Beijing for transparency coronavirus’ origin, suggested that young, strong politicians need to come to the stage with the right policies in America to deter such a situation as the Jan. 6 riots.

A recent, rather disturbing poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, recently found that an alarming 34% of the total American population believes that violence in some form against the democratically elected government—is justified. There are rifts due to the divergent views on the Jan. 6 insurrection in both the Democratic and Republican parties and their supporters. "To Save America, the GOP First Has to Save Itself," leftist stance newspapers ran headlines on the one year anniversary of the insurrection. Some believe that the ever-widening American polarisation cannot be resolved.