Capitol Rioters ‘came Prepared For War': US Officials In Congressional Testimony

During the first congressional hearing on the deadly siege of the US Capitol on Tuesday, security officials testified that the riot inciting mob at the government building ‘came prepared for war’, and the January 6 assault was, in fact, a ’failure of intelligence’. Officials told the Senate committee, that the pro-Trump MAGA supporters had entered the building armed, clad in defensive gears, equipped with radios in order to ensue a ‘military style’ combat against the Congress members and lawmakers. Officials blamed the security failure, saying that the officers were ‘unprepared’ for the violent attack and had ‘missed the warning sign' of an armed uprising.

In their first testimony, the officials held responsible for the complete failure to deter a breach of law and order told Senate that while the Capitol Police’s intelligence division was sent information by the FBI field office in Norfolk, Virginia about the attack, the fired Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund had received those warnings ‘just a night before’. In defense of their lack of preparedness, the officials said that they were fighting ‘at par’ with the insurrectionists. In his written testimony, cited by Associated Press, ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said that there was no ‘specific communication’ that there will be an attempt of a coup at the Capitol by the hundreds of thousands of “well-equipped armed insurrectionists”, while the Democratic chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, argued that there was negligence on part of the law enforcement authorities to take the threat ‘seriously’.

“No entity, including the FBI, provided any intelligence indicating that there would be a coordinated violent attack on the United States Capitol by thousands of well-equipped armed insurrectionists,” Sound wrote in the document.

Sund, who made calls for backup from the National guards after the mob smashed the Capitol windows and barged in, argued that when he had made an appeal to the then-sergeant-at-arms of the House, Paul Irving, his superior, asking to send in the National Guard troops, he was asked to “follow the chain of command” to make that request. “These criminals came prepared for war,” Sound said.

'Delayed response' from the military

Irving, meanwhile, in his testimony denied the remarks, saying he had “no recollection of the conversation.” Further producing his cellphone as evidence, Irving argued that there wasn’t any record of Sund’s phone call on his log for 1:09 pm as he had mentioned. “Sund was ‘pleading’ with Army officials for Guard troops,” acting chief of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, Robert Contee III, testified. Contee also alleged that there was a “delayed response on part of the military”, adding that the response left him “stunned”. Meanwhile, the Defense Department officials argued that they had arranged for the National Guard troops to arrive a day earlier. Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the chair of the Rules Committee, in the concluding remarks of his testimony said that the Capitol riots, was in fact, a planned insurrection. The FBI, thus far, has arrested more than 100 individuals for criminal behaviour outside the Capitol that led to the deaths of five individuals.

