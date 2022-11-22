Car Crashes Into Massachusetts Apple Store Killing 1, Injuring 19; Investigation Underway

A tragic event occurred at a US Apple store in Derby street, Massachusetts on Monday morning (local time), when a dark SUV rammed into the store leaving 1 dead and 19 injured. CNN reported that the incident occurred in a US Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts. Speaking about the incident, the Plymouth County District Attorney, Tim Cruz claimed, “At 10:45 (EST) this morning, there were numerous 911 calls came in for help at Derby Street Shops.” Cruz added that the police and fire personnel responded to the calls and reached the incident shortly thereafter.

Addressing the media Cruz said, “A dark-colored SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people." According to CNN Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy told media that, “there were seven fire engines and 14 ambulances on the scene to treat the injured victims.”

Tim Cruz further informed the media that 2 injured patients were initially taken to the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts after which they were transferred to Boston Hospitals. The rest of the injured are still being treated at the South Shore hospital.

65-year-old New Jersey man died at the scene, matter is under investigation

Police identified that the one who lost his life in the incident was a 65-year-old man from New Jersey. Cruz during his media address made it clear that the investigation is “active” and “ongoing”. He said, “Regarding the operator of the motor vehicle, we’re looking into that. Regarding the status of the motor vehicle, we’re looking into that,” adding that the driver of the SUV has not been taken to the hospital.

Speaking about the whole ordeal Cruz said, “This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” adding, “employees are working in the store and hereby are visibly shaken.” Cruz then went on to say, “Right now family members are being notified or in the process of being notified.” Following the accident, Apple released a statement, which reads, “We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store,” adding, “We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”