Care Flight Medical Aircraft Crash In Nevada Kills 5 On Board, Investigation Underway

A Care Flight medical aircraft crashed in Stagecoach, Nevada, on Friday, leaving 5 people dead. The officials from the Lyon County Sheriff’s office announced the death of 5 people who were onboarded in the medical aircraft which was operated by Care Flight, the New York Post reported. The deputies also informed that the aircraft was operating under the service of the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority, which is headquartered in Reno.

“On February 24, 2023, at approximately 09:15 p.m., the Lyon County Dispatch Center received multiple calls of a possible aircraft crash in Stagecoach, Nevada,” Sheriff Brad Pope informed on Friday. According to the New York Post, the plane identified as a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft was carrying passengers, including a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic and a patient. Sheriff Pope also informed that it was at 11:15 pm when the aircraft was finally located by the local authorities. “This is still an ongoing incident and investigation,” Pope informed.

The flight went off the radar at 9:45 pm

Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority in Reno (REMSA) took to Twitter to give out updates on the situation. In one of the tweets on Friday (Local time), REMSA informed that the aircraft went off the radar at around 9:45 am. “Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, headquartered in Reno, Nevada and Guardian Flight, headquartered in Utah, can confirm that a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft, tail number N273SM, went off radar Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., near Stagecoach, Nevada,” REMSA tweeted. In the tweet thread, the Reno authorities also informed that the Central Lyon Fire Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s department are coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash. The families of the victims have also been notified about the devastating incident.