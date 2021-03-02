Carlos Ghosn Case: 2 Americans Extradited To Japan After Aiding Criminal Escape Trial

An American father-son duo, wanted in relation to former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan, has been handed over to the Japanese custody by the US. Both Michael and Peter Tyler, on March 1, failed to convince officials and courts to block their extradition to Japan. The duo would now stand trial for aiding Ghosn in escaping justice by fleeing the country in December 2019.

During the Monday trial, Tyler’s lawyer argued that the accusation on the duo did not fit the law, Japan wants them to try them under. Further opposing their relocation to Japan, the lawyer said that both his client were at an absolute risk of being treated “unfairly in Japan” and subjected to “mental and physical torture”. Additionally, he also accused Japan of pursuing the pair in an attempt to save face after the embarrassment of Ghosn’s escape.

Read: High Court Denies Accused Ghosn Smugglers' Bid To Stay In US

The great escape

Carlos Ghosn, who led Nissan Automobiles for two decades, has been accused of breach of trust for using the company’s assets for personal gains, and violating secutrities laws by not fully disclosing compensation. In November 2018, a Japanese Law enforcement agency arrested the 66-year-old businessman in Tokyo for questioning over false accounting. However, in December 2019, Ghosn made a sly and sordid escape out of Japan. He was flown from Osaka to Istanbul on a private plane and then transferred onto another plane to Beirut. Since Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan, Ghosn remains protected in Lebanon where he lives with his wife.

Read: Turkey Court Convicts Pilots, Airline Official For Helping Ex-Nissan CEO Escape From Japan

Last week, a regional court in Istanbul convicted an official from a private airline and two pilots for their involvement in former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn’s escape out of Japan in 2019. Both the pilots, Noyan Pasin and Bahri Kutlu Somek, maintained their innocence throughout the trial. The Turkish court, discreetly, acquitted two other pilots for “illegally smuggling a migrant” and two flight attendants for failing to report a crime.

Read: Nissan Ex-CEO Tells Japanese Court Ghosn's Pay Was Too Low

Read: Man Wanted In Carlos Ghosn's Escape Accuses US Of 'betrayal'

Image: AP