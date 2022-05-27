Carnival Freedom Docked In Grand Turk Catches Fire, Company To Use Another Ship For Guests

A Carnival cruise ship caught fire as it was docked at the port in Grand Turk on Thursday, May 26. The company in a statement released on the website said that the fire broke out in the Carnival Freedom ship funnel. The Carnival Cruise Line informed that all the guests and crew on the cruise ship are safe as the emergency team quickly extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown and the Carnival Cruise Line stated that they continue to assess the situation.

"All guests and crew are safe, and all other ship, hotel, and guest services, along with safety equipment are fully functioning," Carnival cruise line said in the statement.

Notably, Carnival Freedom had departed from Port Canaveral on Monday on a five-day cruise. According to the statement released by the company, the Carnival ship's technical team completed an initial assessment of the funnel and other features. Furthermore, the shoreside team concluded a plan to get the guests back to Port Canaveral. The Carnival in the statement said that the majority of the guests at the Carnival Freedom went ashore in Grand Turk on May 27. According to the company, the ship has 2504 guests and 972 crew on board.

Passengers to be transferred to Carnival Conquest

The Carnival company in the statement said that the departure of Carnival Freedom from Port Canaveral on May 28 has been cancelled. It added that people who were due to board the ship have been informed about the changes. Furthermore, the Carnival Conquest's next cruise which was due to depart on May 27 from Miami has been cancelled as the ship will be used to transport the guests of freedom to Port Canaveral. Next, the people on board the Carnival Freedom will transfer to Carnival Conquest for heading to Port Canaveral. The guests onboard the Carnival Conquest will reach Port Canaveral on Monday, May 30. Social media users have shared the pictures and videos of Carnival Freedom which shows flames and a massive plume of black smoke coming out of the ship.

This is crazy #carnivalfreedom carnival cruise ablaze pic.twitter.com/O499RBaYp1 — That Panda Guy (@SantaPanda39) May 26, 2022

Ahhh...my sister, mom, nieces and family are on a bachelorette cruise on the Carnival Freedom and it has caught fire!!! What is going on??? I'm worried #danger #fire #carnival #cruiseship pic.twitter.com/faz08PfviU — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBaker2439) May 26, 2022

Carnival Freedom caught fire in Grand Turk while docked this morning. Praying there are no injuries and everyone will be safe. #carnival #fire #grandturk pic.twitter.com/G8p3karGsp — Enjoying Life (@AirborneJM) May 26, 2022

One of the passengers Jenny Fleming told Florida Today that she and her mother were having coffee on the balcony as Carnival Freedom was docking at Grand Turk at around 7:30 am (local time). Fleming added that some people told them about the fire and her mother quickly notified the ship officials about the fire. According to Fleming, Carnival's crew assessed the situation and people got the clearance to go ashore at 8:40 am (local time).

Image: Twitter/@crimsol12