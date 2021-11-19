Cartoon Promoting US Prez Biden's $1.75 Trillion Build Back Better Plan Triggers Meme Fest

A cartoon song promoting US President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan is facing severe backlash online. A non-profit group, Care In Action, which published the 29-second-long video clip based on the 'I'm Just a Bill' segment of the 'Schoolhouse Rock!' series, is being ridiculed by netizens.

The video, posted on social media, depicts an animated representation of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plain in the form of a paper roll, holding hands with Biden and United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, singing "Come on, let's do this."

'There is not time to waste': Care In Action captions video

The group shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “There is no time to waste. We need to pass the #BuildBackBetter Act to get working families the support they need. (sic)” In the Build Back Better Plan video, the lyrics of the song read, “I’m a bill with critical and historic investments in child care, health care, climate care, immigration and more!... And it’s all paid for.” According to Sputnik, the cartoon bill has been made similar to the original 1975 song.

There is no time to waste. We need to pass the #BuildBackBetter Act to get working families the support they need. pic.twitter.com/8tFyUhGAy9 — Care In Action (@CareInActionUS) November 17, 2021

The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act proposed by the Biden administration aspires to improve financing for various social welfare and climate change initiatives. Among other things, the law includes funding for paid family and medical leave, improves Obamacare, and offers universal pre-kindergarten care for children of three to four years old.

Cartoon video triggers online meme fest

After the video was posted on social media, several social media users found the cartoon 'cringe' and did not take well the group's attempt. They were dissatisfied, claiming the video offended the original children's show with its "propaganda", as per a report by Sputnik. People posted several memes trolling the cartoon song.

Here's a look at some reactions to the video:

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the White House began discussing the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better proposal, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stating previously this week that he expects the package to pass before Christmas.

(Image: @CareInActionUS/ Twitter/AP)