Cat Falls From Upper Deck Of Football Stadium, Fans Use US Flag To Rescue; Watch Video

A cat abruptly shifted the cheering crowd watching a football match to her dramatic fall from the upper decks of a Miami-based stadium on Saturday. According to the British online newspaper, The Independent, the dramatic incident was recorded at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday when a football match between the University of Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State was going on. According to the report, the attention of the cheering crowd shifted towards a black-and-white cat that was spotted dangling from the upper deck of the Miami stadium. The video, which is now viral on social media platforms, shows the cat with a single claw tried its best to secure its grip on the stadium's edge to clamber back to safety. However, it failed to tighten its grip and fell from the upper deck of the stadium. Watch the viral video here:

Well this may be the craziest thing I’ve seen at a college football game #HardRockCat pic.twitter.com/qfQgma23Xm — Hollywood (@DannyWQAM) September 11, 2021

As the video proceeds, hundreds of people can be seen were on tenterhooks as they watch the animal hanging on to save its life. Craig Cromer and his wife, Kimberly, who came to watch the football match, won the hearts of millions of internet users due to their spontaneous action that saved the life of the poor animal. While speaking to The Miami Herald, Cromer said he and his wife always bring an American flag to drape over the railing in front of their seats. "Realizing the cat would surely lose its grip, the couple rushed to stretch the Stars and Stripes out below it," added the couple. The rescue team moved swiftly to catch the cat as the scene caught more and more people’s attention. Luckily, the cat survived unhurt and was later shifted to a hospital nearby.

Viral video of cat win hearts of netizens

Ok this is awesome but did no one catch this person stealing the flag thing out of the guys pocket 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jURYm8088X — Daniel Valdes🧢 HUMANITY FORWARD (@imDanielValdes) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the dramatic video which was shared a day ago with the caption: Well this may be the craziest thing I’ve seen at a college football game #HardRockCat" is now viral on the microblogging site. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 9.4 million views and the count is still going on. Tonnes of netizens also took to the comment section to shower their appreciation for the couple whose swift action saved the life of the poor animal. "Great job saving the cat. Super terrible job trying to Lion King and suffocate the cat afterwards. Not everything has to be about the Gram, geeze," wrote a social media user. Wow, ad a cat person... Nothing was done to harm the cat. "The person holding it did it correctly, considering he was risking being clawed to death. The cat WAS NOT abused. Y'all are doing WAY TOO MUCH. Relax. The cat lives to see another day. Be glad, he is," commented the other social media user.

Image: @DannyWQAM Twitter