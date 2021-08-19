Catastrophic Dixie Fire Destroys Homes In North California; Prompts Massive Power Shutdown

On Tuesday, a catastrophic wildfire has raced within a small North California forest town, destroying nearly hundreds of houses. This is entirely responsible for extremely dry and gusty winds condition which fueled the huge fire and other flames, prompting the nation's largest power company to shut down electricity to 51,000 people.

During a community meeting, the fire authorities reported that the Caldor blaze in the northern Sierra Nevada had burnt approximately 50 residences in and near Grizzly Flats, a hamlet of nearly 1,200 people.

More about the Dixie fire

As the wildfire tripled in size between Monday and Tuesday afternoon to almost 50 square miles which are 129 square kilometer, Governor of California Gavin Newsom declared an emergency state for El Dorado County. The Dixie Fire towards the north became the biggest as it has some 100 active wildfires more than in Western states. It is further moving toward Susanville, a town of roughly 18,000 people.

Additionally, Pacific Gas & Electric said it has started turning off the electricity to 51,000 customers in tiny areas of 18 northern counties to avoid power lines from being knocked down or damaged, igniting additional fires.

In Grizzly Flats, where roadways were cluttered with downed power wires and poles, only a few houses remained intact from the devastating blaze. Only chimneys rose above the wreckage, while the entire houses were turned to burning ashes and twisted metal. In addition, a post office and an elementary school were completely damaged.

According to fire authorities, two persons from the Grizzly Flats area were evacuated to hospitals with critical or severe injuries. As Mark Brunton, an operations section chief with the Dixie Fire said that many resources were placed into the Susanville area, where people were told to be prepared to evacuate. He even said that the next 24 hours will be critical to monitor as to what the fire does there.

Towards the east, Spot fires erupted in the south of the tiny town of Janesville where an immediate evacuation has been ordered. According to the associated press, several houses were destroyed which were engulfed in the flames. Brunton said that a rush of firemen was able to contain the fire to the bulk of the town.

Dixie Fire destroys 600 houses

The Dixie Fire has destroyed 600 houses and became the largest of the significant wildfires raging in Western U.S. states due to unprecedented drought, weeks of extreme temperatures, and dry weather that has rendered trees, shrubs, and grasslands tinder-dry. According to experts, the climate change situation has led the United States West warmer and drier during the last 30 years and will continue making weather more intense and wildfires more catastrophic.

Previously, the wildfire igniting on July 13, the Dixie Fire has burned over 940 square miles which are 2,434 square kilometres in the northern Sierra Nevada and the southern Cascades, eventually merging with a smaller wildfire.

(Image Credit: AP)