Some airlines go the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction on board, whether that is through free snacks or extra wide seats. The goal of providing passengers with complete satisfaction appears to have been taken quite seriously by Southwest Airlines, which went viral in a video on social media.

A clip shared by the US-based carrier warmed hearts online as it displayed the captain of a flight hanging out of the cockpit window to grab the mobile phone of a passenger who had left it at the terminal during the boarding procedure. The video features the ground staff holding up the lost item high while jumping, as the captain tries to grab the phone. After a successful attempt, the ramp agents rejoice and throw their hands up in the air.

“When our Employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a Customer's phone left behind in the gate area after a flight that was already boarded and pushed back from the gate, they didn't hesitate. They quickly passed the phone to our Ramp Agents, who jumped it up to the Captain to get it back to the Customer,” Southwest Airlines wrote as the caption of the video, along with a hashtag of World Kindness Day, which is annually celebrated on November 13.

Social media users react to Southwest Airlines' video

Uploaded three days ago, the clip has garnered a whopping 587,000 views and over 1400 comments. Reacting to it, one Facebook user wrote: “And that’s why you guys are the best.”

“Love Long Beach terminal. Love Southwest airlines. And that people is called customer service. That's what we need more of! Way to go Southwest and all the staff that made that happen!” another user added.

A third user, named Cynthia Privitera, recalled the time she had to cancel her flight after the death of her husband. The user shared how the airline sent condolences by delivering a letter and a thermal blanket. “Southwest is best for decades, when my late husband passed very unexpectedly at 47 & I told them we wouldn't be going to Coronado Island, they sent me a letter card & a thermal like baby blanket w their logo. This was 2003 I still have the blanket,” she wrote.