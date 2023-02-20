Catholic Bishop Of Los Angles Shot Dead; Investigators Call It 'homicide Case'

A Catholic bishop, David O’Connell, of Los Angeles in Southern California shot dead on Saturday, a few blocks away from the church, reported the Guardian. The Los Angeles religious community has been stunned by the incident as he was popular as a “peacemaker”. Detectives have investigated the death of Bishop David O’Connell as a homicide, said the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department. Taking to Twitter, the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department wrote: "Bishop O'Connell was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will continue to live on. You are not alone in your grief and that @lasdhq is here to support you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we are working diligently to seek those responsible for his death."

Bishop O'Connell was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will continue to live on.

You are not alone in your grief and that @lasdhq is here to support you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we are working diligently to seek those responsible for his death. pic.twitter.com/cIBzvzx0km — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 19, 2023

However, authorities have not clarified whether the bishop was targeted or not. Further, the police department has not disclosed how or where his body was found and the suspect, or suspects, remained at large.

O’Connell's homicide case in Los Angeles, US

The 69 years old, O’Connell, was a priest for 45 years and a native of Ireland, as per the local newspaper. Pope Francis has named, in 2015, as one of several auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the largest in the US. The bishop has worked in South Los Angeles for years and focused on gang intervention. He sought to broker peace between residents and law enforcement following 1992 violence after a jury acquitted four white police officers in the beating of Rodney King, a Black man, reported The Guardian.

In an unfortunate incident that took place on Saturday, around 1 pm, O’Connell was declared dead in Hacienda Heights with a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the site which was a few blocks away from the St John Vianney Catholic Church, part of O’Connell’s archdiocese. Masses across the region have been dedicated to O’Connell, including neighbors and parishioners, who left flowers, and candles and prayed the rosary next to police tape.