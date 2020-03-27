Chelsea Clinton Appluads Her Mother Hillary For Sending Pizzas To Local Health Workers

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of the former first lady of US, Hillary Clinton has praised the health care workers around the world who are working round the clock to treat the patients infected with coronavirus in a tweet. Secondly, she also praised her mother for sending pizza to feed the local hospital staff members. The American author also lauded the pizza delivery guys for doing their job in the worst scenario as the US reported 85,594 confirmed cases and nearly 1,300 deaths from COVID-19.

READ: Coronavirus Relief Package Could Help Donald Trump, Jared Kushner Businesses

My first thought was gratitude for hospital staff everywhere. My second was, of course she did. My third, I admit, was the pizzagate folks are going to go into overdrive to fit this into their conspiracy theory. And, I love my mom @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/Mp2gOb3UgK — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 25, 2020

Hillary Clinton sending pizza to feed local hospital staff is ❤️ https://t.co/Y2uTA5XRSw — Jenna Lowenstein (@just_jenna) March 25, 2020

We all have to do what we can to help. And it’s important for the conspiracy theorists to have something to distract them too... — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 26, 2020

Don't listen to them Chelsea - your Mom is doing something positive, which is a lot more than "some" people are doing. Thank you and her! — Juana (@juanabean) March 25, 2020

READ: Trump Shoots Back Instantly When Asked About US Overtaking China's Coronavirus Count

US infections surpass China

After the United States surpassed China to lead the number of coronavirus cases in the world, Donald Trump remained skeptical about the numbers shared by the Asian country. With over 85,000 cases of infection, the United States on March 27 surpassed virus hotspots China and Italy, according to a tracker run by Johns Hopkins University. When questioned about overtaking China, Trump said, "You don't know what the numbers are in China." "I mean sure, you don't know what China is testing or not testing, that's a little hard," the US President added. Moreover, speaking about the rise in cases, he said, "Its a tribute to the amount of testing."

READ: PM Modi's Coronavirus Lockdown Address Is Now The Most-watched TV Event In India's History

READ: Central Govt Restricts Sale Of Recommended Coronavirus Prophylactic Hydroxychloroquine