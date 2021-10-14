Chemical In Toiletries, Kids' Toys, Makeup Linked To 'early Deaths', Claims Study

A new study conducted by New York University researchers has claimed that phthalates, a chemical that makes plastics more durable and can be available in scores of everyday products like cosmetics and shampoo, may be associated with approximately 91,000 and 107,000 premature deaths in the US among adults ages 55 to 64. The chemical was also associated with heart disease. The study published in peer-reviewed journal Environmental Pollution states that the man-made chemical is found in hundreds of consumer products, including food-storage containers, shampoo, makeup, perfume, as well as children's toys. Scientists have found that phthalates can lead to impairment of hormone function, and hormonal disruptions can cause significant effects on overall health. The chemical can result in reproductive and developmental issues, brain and immune system problems.

“Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease,” Leonardo Trasande, the study’s lead author, said in a statement.

Analysis of the chemical’s impact included research data from 5,303 adults aged 20 years or older who participated in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2005 to 2014. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences stressed in the study that this synthetic group of chemicals has evidence of being linked to endocrine-related morbidity among humans. Scientists collected urine samples for phthalate metabolite measurements. All the participants, involved in the study, were linked to mortality data from the survey data through 31 December, 2015, and the agency conducted the data analyses in July 2020.

“Phthalate exposures were associated with all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, with societal costs approximating $39 billion per year or more. While further studies are needed to corroborate observations and identify mechanisms, regulatory action is urgently needed,” the study warned.

What is phthalates exposure, how to reduce its consumption?

Studies reveal that people who regularly ate out have significantly higher levels of phthalates in their urine due to excessive use of plastic containers. Individuals that often ate out had 35 per cent higher phthalate levels than those who chose to cook at home. This difference was even higher for adolescents: 55 per cent, according to the study. This is because eateries use plastic containers, machine parts, packaging, and other items to handle, process, and store food. The US CDC states that the most common way that people are exposed to the chemical was eating and drinking foods. Some exposure can occur from breathing phthalate particles in the air. The US health agency states that once inside the body, phthalates are converted into breakdown products (metabolites) that quickly leave the body in urine.

Phthalates added to cosmetics, toiletries, children's toys to 'enhance shelf life'

The chemical substance Phthalates is added to everyday products in order to enhance their shelf life. Plastic tubing, cosmetics, toiletries, and children's toys contain the chemical so they're harder to break. Nicknamed as "everywhere chemicals,” the Phthalates can have critical health implications if inhaled. It could also be dangerous to kids, the scientists stressed. “Phthalate exposures were associated with all-cause and cardiovascular mortality,” the study noted, adding that the results also suggest $39.9–47.1 billion in lost economic productivity annually. “Regulatory action is urgently needed,” the study mentioned.