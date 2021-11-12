Chhath Puja 2021: Hundreds Gather In US' New Jersey To Celebrate Festival

Over 700 Indian Americans celebrated Chhath Puja in New Jersey, in the USA on Wednesday. The festivities were organised by the Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) for the fifth time in a row.

On Thursday, hundreds of members of the community coalesced at Monroe Township, dressed in vibrant outfits to pray to the Sun God. A drive-through Prasad distribution arrangement was also made by the community members, ANI reported.

Consul General of India attends Chhath Puja in US

BJANA defines itself as a social and cultural platform for the people from Bihar and Jharkhand residing in the United States. In a press release, it said that as many as 30 devotees, all of whom observed a fast, attended the celebrations at Thompson Park. Additionally, Consul General of India Dr Varun Jeph was also present at the ceremony. Notably, the turnout was high last year as well, despite the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc, signifying the importance of the festival amongst the Indian diaspora.

US: Chhath Puja celebrations underway at Thompson Park in New Jersey. The arrangements have been made by Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America. pic.twitter.com/oZmw5esy48 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Chhath Puja celebrations in India

Chhath Puja, honouring the Hindu Sun God, is celebrated for four day across India. The first day is called Nahaye Khaye followed by Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda for the second day. The third day is called Sandhya Arghya and the fourth day is the Usha Arghya. The rituals for the festival include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water, and offering prasad. Arghya to the setting and the rising sun is also observed during the rituals.

Devotees need ingredients like a bamboo basket, plate, soop made up of brass or bamboo, sugarcane with leaves, water, diyas, glass, lota, rice, vermilion, raw coconut, sweets, jaggery, custard apple, sweet potato, radish, sandalwood, incense sticks, kumkum, camphor, and Aipan for the celebration of the festival. Devotees also deck up in new clothes to mark the occasion.

Devotees of Chhath puja offer Arghya in a water body with the belief that it will help them absorb the Sun's energy into their bodies without consuming liquid and food. Devotees in large numbers gather at the river banks early in the morning and wait for sunrise to offer their prayers.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)