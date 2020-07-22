Chicago: Mass Shooting At Funeral Home Leaves 16 People Injured: Reports

At least 9 people were shot near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 79th and Carpenter streets in Chicago on Tuesday. The exact number was not known as many of the victims fled, or were transported by car to hospitals. Early reports indicate that up to 16 people were shot at a funeral home in Chicago, Illinois.

A police spokesperson said that the shooting occurred at 79th and Carpenter streets on the city's South Side. The fire department has transported 11 people from the scene, while others were self-transported to various hospitals, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. The police transported nine people from the scene who were in critical condition.

Residents and eyewitnesses of the incident said that they heard gunshots before seeing victims in the street outside of a funeral home.

“All we saw was just bodies lying everywhere. Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here,” a local resident said.

The incident comes a day after multiple shooting incidents that killed at least 12 people over this weekend. More than 20 people were shot on Monday and 63 people were shot two days ago, of which 12 died.

(Image credits: AP)