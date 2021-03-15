Chicago River Dyed Bright Shade Of Green 'to Honour The Long-standing Tradition'

The Chicago River was dyed green on March 13 after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed the decision not to tint the waterway for the second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to AP, the crew on boats dumped green dye into the riverfront ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. Earlier, Lightfoot had said that this year due to the lingering pandemic, the river would not be dyed. However, the Mayor’s spokesperson later announced that the city opted “to honour the long-standing tradition” and authorised its partners, the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130, to dye the river.

While speaking to the media outlet, Chicago residents Lori Jones and Mike Smith surveyed the green waters and said that they were glad the tradition that dates to 1962 was resumed this year. Jones said that he is “happy” that Lightfoot decided to continue with this tradition because he truly missed it last year, as a lot of other things in 2020. It is worth noting that back in 2020, Lightfoot had abruptly cancelled the city’s parades and the river dyeing just days before they were to take place in the early days of the pandemic.

This year, however, as she reversed her decision, her spokesman said that the event was not published in advance “in order to minimise crowds and avoid congregating”. Furthermore, he said Chicagoans looking to see the River during the day are urged to “keep it moving’ and celebrate safely and responsibly”.

St. Patricks Day events cancelled in Georgia

Meanwhile, while Chicago’s mayor reversed her order on the occasion of St. Patrick’s Day, Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp, on the other hand, announced an emergency order prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people unless social distancing is observed. The St. Patrick’s Day celebration arrives as Georgia ranks last in the nation for vaccinating its population against the virus, with just 17.5 per cent of adults statewide having received at least one shot.

City Hall hasn't been alone in pushing for increased caution during St. Patrick's Day events. The private committee that organises the city's 197-year-old parade opted to hold some events without crowds and stream them online, including Friday's ceremony to dye fountain waters in Forsyth Park a glittering emerald green, which usually draws hundreds of cheering onlookers.

(Image: AP)

