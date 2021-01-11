Chicago Shooting: 3 Dead, 4 Wounded; Police Shoots Down Gunman

At least three were killed and four others were wounded during a series of shootings in Chicago's South Side, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a news briefing at 1:50 p.m. (2:50 p.m. ET). The 32-year-old, identified by the police as Jason Nightengale, opened fire at random in the north of the city, shooting the first victim in the head at a South Side parking garage. The gunman was shot at by the Evanston police in a deadly exchange of fire. He was identified by Chicago police Superintendent David Brown. The perpetrator posted expletive-laced videos on Facebook from Friday night onwards, leading to the deadly assault. Investigators opened a probe into the shooting and were trying to determine a motive.

Nightingale’s victims included a 30-year-old University of Chicago student from China named Yiran Fan, Anthony Faulkner, 20, and Aisha Nevell, 46, a security guard. Wounded were a 77-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, one other woman who was shot in the neck and was found by suburban police, AP reported, citing Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown’s statement. The assaulter’s LinkedIn profile revealed that he worked odd jobs such as janitor, security guard, and forklift operator.

Thanks to the bravery of @EvanstonPD police officers and with the support of @Chicago_Police officers, a violent criminal and his murderous rampage was stopped. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/ASHaGgwZf9 — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) January 10, 2021

Read: Records Show Fervent Trump Fans Fueled US Capitol Takeover

Read: US: Procession Honors Slain Officer Brian Sicknick

Shot at officers

In a video that he posted online, Nightingale can be heard saying that he heard saying, “I’m going to blow up the whole community, as he displayed wads of cash and alcohol in a vehicle. Facebook had disabled the man’s page after several such videos popped up. The man opened multiple rounds of fire at common citizens such as a security guard at the entrance of the parking lot, a random woman checking her emails, and several other civilians that he met on the way during the shooting rampage.

Nightingale shot at officers and at the marked squad car at least twice before he was gunned down. No officer was reported injured. The first round of gun fires was heard at around 1:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to AP sources on the ground. Brown told the local broadcasters that the information he shared at the news conference was preliminary and could change as the investigation is underway.

[Chicago and Evanston police investigate a crime scene after a gunman went on a shooting spree before being killed by police during a shootout in Evanston, Ill. Credit: AP]

[Police Superintendent David Brown. Credit: AP]

[Chicago and Evanston police investigate a crime scene. Credit: AP]

Read: 'Committed To Highest Level': Outgoing Envoy Ken Juster Hails 'broad & Rich' US-India Ties

Read: Outgoing US Envoy Juster Backs India As Alternative Mfg Hub; Cites Difficulty With China

(Image Credit: AP)