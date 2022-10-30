Elon Musk's Tweet On 'some Of The Great Joys Of Life’ Doing Rounds; Know More

There are some simpler things in life that give us joy. For some, reading a book or watching a movie is a source of joy, while for others, food is the source of serotonin and dopamine.

'Chief Twit' Elon Musk revealed his foodie side on Twitter on Saturday night. The billionaire's tweet was found to be relatable by several foodie netizens. Elon Musk tweeted, "Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life."

Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022

Elon Musk tweet goes viral

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his recently acquired Twitter to share what are 'great joys of life' according to him. The tweet has garnered 374.3K Likes, 3,718 Quote Tweets and 24K Retweets.

Ever since the tweet was posted, the likes and comments are only raking up. The said Elon Musk tweet has prompted several people to comment and express views on Musk's 'great joys of life'.

Some people replied to the tweet sarcastically like, "We need a satire emoji", "Well, good joke, but it’s not feasible to happen, simply put, @elonmusk is not rich enough to buy a 2 trillion dollar company."

While others said that "Just like the exact moment when something finally makes sense or an idea you created actually works", “Have you ever tried Bavarian Laugenbrezel?" shared another.

A user also jokingly suggested an Indian dish Chhole Bhature, "Indeed. But you must try Chhole Bhature of India at least once @elonmusk. I'm sure you won't be able to resist the temptation of starting a new worldwide food chain of Chhole Bhature". "True", agreed a user. "I approve this", another user chimed in.