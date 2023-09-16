Child Killer Lucy Letby To Appeal Against Conviction Over Babies' Murders

UK's baby serial killer, Lucy Letby has filed a formal appeal against her convictions. The former nurse was jailed for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others. The Court of Appeal staff has confirmed that they have received an application for permission to appeal.

Notably, Letby has been sentenced to 14 whole-life orders after being convicted last month. This means that she would never be allowed out of prison. Letby, who was in her mid-20s and working at the Countess of Chester Hospital at the time of the murders, has been known as the UK's most prolific child killer of modern times.

UK's child Killer appeals against her conviction

The 33-year-old UK woman, Lucy Letby, murdered her victims by injecting the infants with insulin or air or force-feeding them with milk. Her victims included both boys and girls, many of whom were born prematurely. After committing a horrendous crime, Letby has looked for 11 of the victims' families on social media.

According to her social media account, she even sent a sympathy card to one of the kids' parents on the day of their baby's funeral. She took a photo of the sympathy card before she posted it, reported Sky News. Even after the rising number of deaths, Letby was said to be relaxed and collected.

The motive behind these serial murders of babies has not been found yet which has left her victims' families with no answers. During the investigation, it was found that during her killing spree, she hid reams of confidential medical paperwork in reusable shopping bags, with some of these notes concerning the babies who had been killed or injured.

On these papers, ghastly messages were found which were written by the UK serial killer nurse. ‘I am evil’, ‘I did this' and ‘I don't deserve to be here because I'm evil’, read the letters. Meanwhile, the prosecutors have presented these writings as a sign that the "woman was in turmoil and was grappled with the guilt of her actions." According to the Department of Health, an independent inquiry would take place in Letby's case which would study "the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents - including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with''.