'China A Military, Economic Threat In Asia': Ross Slams Beijing For Unfair Trade Practices

The United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday described China as a "principal military-economic threat" in Asia as he slammed the Communist State for not adhering to the international trade rules. Ross said while China continues to be the largest potential market in the region, it also is the principal military-economic threat. According to ANI report, Ross made these remarks while speaking at the Milken Institute Asia Summit.

Dumping is an illegal practice by countries who allegedly "dump" products in other nations at a lower price than the international average at the time. The United States accuses China of dumping products at an unfairly low price in the country and has imposed duties on several of its goods.

US continues to list Chinese firms

Lately, the United States has been taking tough action against companies being controlled or owned by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The Trump administration on Thursday added four more Chinese companies to the blacklist of over 30 firms operating in the United States to highlight the military-civil fusion development strategy of China to ensure its military is getting access to advanced technologies. The Trump administration has also listed 80 Chinese companies from the US Stock Exchange to warn American firms that may be unknowingly investing money through index funds.

The United States and China have been at loggerheads on a range of issues since the start of this year, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing's unfair trade practices, and its alleged intellectual property theft. Earlier this year, Washington and Beijing reached a trade agreement aimed as a step to ease the tariff war between both nations. However, the relations continued to deteriorate due to the COVID-19 outbreak that is believed to have originated from China and CCP's alleged involvement in cyberattacks on US firms doing vaccine research.

