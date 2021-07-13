China Accuses US Of 'political Manipulation', Opposes Interference In 'internal Affairs'

In response to a report that Washington will warn US firms of risks of operating in Hong Kong, China on July 13 opposed the US interfering in its internal affairs. While speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian criticised the planned US moves as “typical double standards and political manipulation” and said that Hong Kong basic law and relevant laws clearly protect the interests of foreign investors.

Lijian’s comments come after The Financial Times reported that the US government will this week warn companies of increasing risks of operating in the former British colony and also update a previously issued warning on Xinjiang.

“Hong Kong’s Basic Law clearly protects foreign investors’ rights and interests,” he told a press conference on Tuesday, referring to the territory’s mini-constitution. He added that any attempt by Washington to “use Xinjiang as a leverage” was “doomed to fail”.

According to reports, US President Joe Biden is planning to issue a warning and impose more sanctions this week in response to Beijing’s crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and the genocide the US has accused Beijing of committing against Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The US will update a warning that the previous Trump administration issued on Xinjiang last year. The business advisory, on the other hand, will stress the legal risk that US companies face unless they ensure that their supply chains are not implicated in forced labour in Xinjiang.

The expected move will now mark the first time a US administration has issued a business advisory in relation to Hong Kong. An official reportedly said that there had been dissent within the administration, with some concerned that the warning would discourage US companies from operating in a critical financial centre. However, others argued successfully that companies needed to grasp the nature of the risk of doing so.

US’ crackdown on China

Meanwhile, last week, the US commerce department added 14 Chinese companies to its export blacklist, accusing the companies of involvement in human rights abuses and surveillance in Xinjiang. In a major crackdown over using the United States originated produce against Uyghur civilians and providing the supply of modern technology to Russia and Iran, President Joe Biden led-US administration also sanctioned at least 34 Chinese companies. It noted that these Chinese firms played a major role in continuing the Beijing "genocide and crimes against humanity”. The statement also claimed that at least five companies that were barred from establishing any business with the US organisations, were involved in acquiring lasers and other technology to modernise the Chinese military.

The statement also added that seven were blacklisted for their involvement with the Russian military while eight organisations were sanctioned for consigning US technology to Iran. The Chinese government since 2017 has detained a million or more people in the northwest province of Xinjiang. Critics accuse China of operating forced labour camps and carrying out torture and forced sterilization there as it allegedly seeks to assimilate Muslim ethnic minority groups.

